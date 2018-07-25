16-year-old HIV positive girl requesting hugs from strangers leaves Twitterati emotional

“I have been living with HIV for 10 years now. All is fine, I am enjoying life.” (Source: UNICEF/Twitter) “I have been living with HIV for 10 years now. All is fine, I am enjoying life.” (Source: UNICEF/Twitter)

A 16-year-old HIV positive girl stood on the streets of Uzbekistan requesting people to give her a hug. She did so to spread awareness about people living with the immunodeficiency syndrome. “I am HIV positive. Hug me,” is the request. The video was posted by the official Twitter account of UNICEF captioned, “A 16-year-old girl living with HIV asked for a hug. This is how people responded.”

ALSO READ | This artist made Princess Diana’s portrait using HIV+ve blood for an important reason

The one minute clip starts with the little girl Azima introducing herself and the disease. “I have been living with HIV for 10 years now. All is fine, I am enjoying life.”

Watch the video here:

A 16-year-old girl living with HIV asked for a hug. This is how people responded.#AIDS2018 pic.twitter.com/V7RrABqTR7 — UNICEF (@UNICEF) July 23, 2018

As the video continued to play on, texts such as “There are only three main ways of contracting HIV – through blood, unprotected sex and from mother to child. HIV is not transmitted when you hug and kiss, say hello, shake hands, share lunch,” flashed on the screen. The video struck a chord with many people on social media, who then sent their ‘virtual’ hugs to the girl. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

People living with HIV are not lesser human being, they are our family, let love and care for them. I will hug u forever. — Zein Paul (@kaltinzien) July 23, 2018

Million hugs to her ❤❤❤❤ — 😍❤Side Nditshi yakhe ❤😍🇿🇼 (@Nana30062) July 23, 2018

Stay strong💪 millions hug for youu pic.twitter.com/xGOgCHv6EG — alif ahmad 🇦🇷 (@alifahmd10) July 23, 2018

Made my day by seeing this video so much love n hug to this girl from my family — Shama Khan (@shama0719) July 23, 2018

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd