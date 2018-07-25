Follow Us:
A father’s plea: Please help me give my son the future he deserves

16-year-old HIV positive girl requesting hugs from strangers leaves Twitterati emotional

The one minute clip starts with the little girl Azima introducing herself and the disease. "I have been living with HIV for 10 years now. All is fine, I am enjoying life."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 25, 2018 8:20:50 pm
"I have been living with HIV for 10 years now. All is fine, I am enjoying life."
A 16-year-old HIV positive girl stood on the streets of Uzbekistan requesting people to give her a hug. She did so to spread awareness about people living with the immunodeficiency syndrome. “I am HIV positive. Hug me,” is the request. The video was posted by the official Twitter account of UNICEF captioned, “A 16-year-old girl living with HIV asked for a hug. This is how people responded.”

The one minute clip starts with the little girl Azima introducing herself and the disease.

Watch the video here:

As the video continued to play on, texts such as “There are only three main ways of contracting HIV – through blood, unprotected sex and from mother to child. HIV is not transmitted when you hug and kiss, say hello, shake hands, share lunch,” flashed on the screen. The video struck a chord with many people on social media, who then sent their ‘virtual’ hugs to the girl. Here are some of the reactions the tweet garnered:

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

