Hilarious paragliding viral video inspires memes on social media

Time and again, humourous content emerges on social media leaving many ROFL-ing. This time, a hilarious video of a man repeatedly requesting the instructor to make him land while paragliding has gone viral and triggered several memes online. The 6.18-minute clip is the video recording of a man identified as Vipin Sahu, who is going to have his first paragliding experience.

Advertising

However, moments into the glide, an anxious Sahu, who is surrounded by fog, starts requesting the glider to take him back to the ground. “Bhai, land karao. Bhai mujhe lambi ride nhi karni hai, (Please make me land. I do not want to go on a long glide)” he can be heard saying in the clip, which has been shared on several social media platforms. Moreover, he also offers a bribe to the instructor to make him land.

(Editorial Warning: This video has strong language.)

Watch the video here:

All throughout the clip, Sahu can be seen with his eyes closed and palm on his chest. Apart from generating laughter on social media, the man’s reaction also triggered several memes online.

*boards flight for the first time* *little turbulence happen* me to pilot: pic.twitter.com/BSJgww9NsZ — Fauxy capt. (@thephukdi) August 26, 2019