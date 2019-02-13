Video: Author Chetan Bhagat says his mind is blown after meeting ‘Google Boy’

Kautilya Pandit, sometimes referred to as ‘Google Boy’ has been impressing people with his knowledge since he was just five-years-old. And a new video with author Chetan Bhagat shows that he’s not slowing down any time soon. Bhagat shared a video on Instagram, in which the author said his mind was blown by the boy’s knowledge.

Advertising

Pandit, who’s now 11-years-old, met the author in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during The Career Journey event in Sharjah, that was organised by the country’s chamber of commerce and industry. In the video, Bhagat tries testing Pandit’s knowledge of astronomy.

Bhagat asks the boy, “How far is Mars from Earth?” The 11-year-old Haryana resident had such a detailed answer that Bhagat said, “I have never felt more stupid in my life.”

Praising the boy, Bhagat said in the post accompanying the video, “Incidentally, had met him 5years ago when he was aged 6 and didn’t speak any English. He’s from a small village in Haryana and learnt the language and a lot more in the past 5yrs! Clearly, the smarter generation is coming!”

Watch the video here:

Many were impressed by the boy’s knowledge and praised him. While many said his abilities were amazing, others wished him luck for a bright future.

Advertising

Pandit first rose to fame after appearing on quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati and since impressed people online on many occasions with his knowledge. And recently even gave a TED talk!