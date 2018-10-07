Street artist Banksy reveals the secret behind the prank that left the art world stunned

Here is how Banksy shredded a painting worth £1million. (Source: Banksy/Instagram)

“The urge to destroy is also a creative urge,” street artist Banksy quoted Picasso as he revealed the secret behind a prank that had left everyone shocked. Moments after the famous painting of the artist was auctioned for over £1million, it began to self-destruct. This left everyone in the room stunned, with many wondering how the prank was executed.

Aware that people would be curious about the little prank he played, Banksy shared the video of the procedure that was involved in shredding the 2006 artwork, which featured a girl reaching towards a heart-shaped balloon. Watch the video here:

The painting, that shredded itself moments after it was sold, had a built-in shredder inside the frame. The video began with a caption that read, “A few years ago, I secretly built a shredder into a painting.” The short clip shows a hooded individual giving final touches to the prank.

