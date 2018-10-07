Follow Us:
Sunday, October 07, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

Street artist Banksy reveals the secret behind the prank that left the art world stunned

Aware that people would be curious about the little prank he played, Banksy shared the video of the procedure that was involved in shredding the 2006 artwork, which featured a girl reaching towards a heart-shaped balloon.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 7, 2018 12:04:21 pm

banksbanksy, banksy paintng shredder, banksy self shredder painting, banksy painting self destruction, banksy girl with red balloon, art news, odd news, weird news, bizarre news, indian expressy, banksy paintng shredder, banksy self shredder painting, banksy painting self destruction, banksy girl with red balloon, art news, odd news, weird news, bizarre news, indian express Here is how Banksy shredded a painting worth £1million. (Source: Banksy/Instagram)

“The urge to destroy is also a creative urge,” street artist Banksy quoted Picasso as he revealed the secret behind a prank that had left everyone shocked. Moments after the famous painting of the artist was auctioned for over £1million, it began to self-destruct. This left everyone in the room stunned, with many wondering how the prank was executed.

Aware that people would be curious about the little prank he played, Banksy shared the video of the procedure that was involved in shredding the 2006 artwork, which featured a girl reaching towards a heart-shaped balloon. Watch the video here:

The painting, that shredded itself moments after it was sold, had a built-in shredder inside the frame. The video began with a caption that read, “A few years ago, I secretly built a shredder into a painting.” The short clip shows a hooded individual giving final touches to the prank.

