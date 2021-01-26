scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Must Read

Touching video of dog nursing a kitten goes viral, leaves netizens emotional

"It's a most unusual sight," read the caption of the clip, which has now been viewed over 4 lakh times.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 26, 2021 4:32:48 pm
dog nursing kitten Nigeria viral video, Nigeria, Nigeria viral video, Nigeria dog video, dog cute video, cat cute videos, trending, indian express, indian express newsSince being shared online, the clip has been flooded with netizens reacting to the interaction between the dog and the kitten.

In a heartwarming video, a kitten was spotted feeding on a nursing dog at a village in Nigeria.

The 32-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, features the dog lying down while the feline feeds on milk. Throughout the video, the dog remains calm and continues to nurse the kitten. “It’s a most unusual sight,” read the caption of the clip, which has now been viewed over 4 lakh times.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the clip has been flooded with netizens reacting to the interaction between the dog and the kitten.

Viral Right Now
Click here for more

“That is so beautiful! Nature is absolutely wise in all senses. We as humans should be more humble and learn,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 26: Latest News

Advertisement