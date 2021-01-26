Touching video of dog nursing a kitten goes viral, leaves netizens emotional

Since being shared online, the clip has been flooded with netizens reacting to the interaction between the dog and the kitten.

In a heartwarming video, a kitten was spotted feeding on a nursing dog at a village in Nigeria.

The 32-second clip, which has now gone viral on social media, features the dog lying down while the feline feeds on milk. Throughout the video, the dog remains calm and continues to nurse the kitten. “It’s a most unusual sight,” read the caption of the clip, which has now been viewed over 4 lakh times.

Watch the video here:

It’s a most unusual sight: a kitten was spotted feeding on milk from a nursing dog in a remote village in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/imbyssZzvO — Reuters (@Reuters) January 24, 2021

Since being shared online, the clip has been flooded with netizens reacting to the interaction between the dog and the kitten.

“That is so beautiful! Nature is absolutely wise in all senses. We as humans should be more humble and learn,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

If some one is hungry and you have food you should share. 👍❤️ — Klaudia PASTERNAK 🌈 🇪🇺⚡✌️ (@klaudia_past) January 24, 2021

Peace at last between two ancient enemies — Sirsfurther (@sirsfurther) January 24, 2021

That is so beautiful! Nature is absolutely wise in all senses. We as humans should be more humble and learn. — Sapere Aude (@SapereA66255210) January 24, 2021

This great and also seems like it could make for a good setup for a children’s book. That’s pretty much all the books I read these days. — Ryan Boger (@rboger12) January 24, 2021

“Kindness”, sad but now-a-days Animals show more kindness towards other than Human. — // MUZ // (@MaurfUzZaman) January 24, 2021