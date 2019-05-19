Heartwarming ad film of an elderly student going to school is going viral

Toggle Menu
The film reflects the dreams of many children across the country who wish to attend school and receive a quality education but who couldn't due to the lack of schools in their villages and towns.

The story of Bittu is winning hearts online.

When it comes to fulfilling one’s dreams, age is no bar; a heartwarming video going viral online is proving just that. A poignant ad by Procter & Gamble India for their flagship CSR program P&G Shiksha highlights the story of Bittu aka Badrinath, a 75-year-old man realising his dream of attending school. With 21 million views on YouTube alone, the video is winning hearts online.

Inspired by a true story, the short ad film shows the elderly student enjoying school with his much younger classmates and friends. From being punished for eating during class to jumping in joy after the final period — the video captures the little nuances of schooldays and it is making many emotional online.

The video is being lauded online for the touching story and beautiful presentation and garnering praises from all including celebrities like Sachin Tendulkar and Farhan Akhtar.

