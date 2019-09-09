Heart-wrenching video of baby girl falling from a moving car goes viral

Toggle Menu
However, the clip has triggered several reactions on social media with many criticising the parents and questioning their intentions. (Source: Getty Images)

A video of a one-year-old child falling from a moving car has gone viral on social media, with many calling the parents “irresponsible”. The 1.05-minute recorded clip of the incident, which happened in the Munnar region of Idukki district, Kerala shows a vehicle passing through an area after which a child can be spotted crawling on the road.

According to ANI, the child was rescued and later handed over to the parents. However, the clip has triggered several reactions on social media with many criticising the parents and questioning their intentions. “Oh my God! was it accidental or intentional?” wrote a user on the viral video, “How did her parents not notice?” wrote another.

