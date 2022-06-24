scorecardresearch
Friday, June 24, 2022
Heart-shaped chocolate sandwich with cheese from Gujarat grates on sensibilities online

In a viral video from Bhavnagar, a street food vendor is seen making a sandwich with a filling of strawberry jam, cheese and chocolate ice cream.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 24, 2022 9:48:03 pm
ice cream sandwich, heart shaped ice cream sandwich, chocolate cheese ice cream sandwich, bizarre food, viral video, indian expressMany opined without the cheese they would probably try it. (Source: infallible_23/Twitter)

In a bid to create something new and unique, chefs often get creative and push the envelope. However, some bizarre takes have of late left foodies with a bad taste in their mouths. The latest one going viral is an ice-cream sandwich–loaded with cheese.

While the concept of an ice cream-filled sandwich–with mostly butter cookies–is not new, the video doing the rounds on Twitter shows one with actual bread. Yes, in the video circulating widely, a street-food vendor is seen cutting white bread into heart-shaped portions and applying butter and strawberry jam on it.

Also Read |In latest edition of bizarre food experiment, mango Maggi

Then the man is seen generously grating a small chocolate bar and covering the surface. However, then things quickly go awry as he is seen loading it with a big amount of grated cheese! As if that was not enough, the vendor is then seen slicing up two milk-chocolate ice cream bars and carefully placing them on top of it.

Now, cutting a smaller heart into the bigger bread slice for decorative purposes, he covers up the sandwich before serving it to his customers. The video then pans to reveal the name of the stall–Hitesh Sandwich, reportedly from Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

Watch the video here:

While most were confused and asked what was the need, others were angry, saying the video ruined both the ice cream and the sandwich for them.

However, this is not the first sweet dish from Gujarat that has offended the taste buds online. A video of a chaat with mango ice cream and cheese went viral last year.

