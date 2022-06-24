Heart-shaped chocolate sandwich with cheese from Gujarat grates on sensibilities online

In a bid to create something new and unique, chefs often get creative and push the envelope. However, some bizarre takes have of late left foodies with a bad taste in their mouths. The latest one going viral is an ice-cream sandwich–loaded with cheese.

While the concept of an ice cream-filled sandwich–with mostly butter cookies–is not new, the video doing the rounds on Twitter shows one with actual bread. Yes, in the video circulating widely, a street-food vendor is seen cutting white bread into heart-shaped portions and applying butter and strawberry jam on it.

Then the man is seen generously grating a small chocolate bar and covering the surface. However, then things quickly go awry as he is seen loading it with a big amount of grated cheese! As if that was not enough, the vendor is then seen slicing up two milk-chocolate ice cream bars and carefully placing them on top of it.

Now, cutting a smaller heart into the bigger bread slice for decorative purposes, he covers up the sandwich before serving it to his customers. The video then pans to reveal the name of the stall–Hitesh Sandwich, reportedly from Bhavnagar, Gujarat.

Watch the video here:

While most were confused and asked what was the need, others were angry, saying the video ruined both the ice cream and the sandwich for them.

This “sandwich” just blew my mind. Who came up with this combination & how did they find a market for it? I love Gujarati food but I draw the line at this invention. https://t.co/BmAt5OtZ6Z — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) June 24, 2022

Is this even legal ? https://t.co/ep12hlC2Sb — Salonee Sanghvi, CFA (@QuirkyLogic) June 24, 2022

They should be put behind bars 🤮 https://t.co/zHei0neY1S pic.twitter.com/Az2K8WHFOb — ✨Prakrati✨Live n Let Live ✨❤️ (@PrakratiKunder) June 24, 2022

What a sad day to have eyes https://t.co/LsXQ0yW7QF — Basi (@Basi_cally) June 24, 2022

5yo me mixing all kinds of detergents to get powerpuff girls of my own : https://t.co/AhvOA4qRxY — Zain (@zainm67) June 24, 2022

This is yuckk 🤢 add rasgulla and jalebi too😐 https://t.co/zar0nGal6Z — Meenu Tiwari🍀🌼 (@MeenuTiwari) June 24, 2022

This is why all the Shiv Sena MLAs left Gujarat and went to Assam https://t.co/46fHEit9TL — 🗿 (@clayyytonbigsby) June 24, 2022

Remove Butter and Cheese and it is edible. https://t.co/b7ZpVWkCMV — Adi (@blancoaditya) June 24, 2022

My intestine would come out from my nose mouth and ear and gimme a tight slap , puke it back on my face and then go back inside https://t.co/0usvVlou8A — Anushka (@anushkabitch) June 24, 2022

However, this is not the first sweet dish from Gujarat that has offended the taste buds online. A video of a chaat with mango ice cream and cheese went viral last year.