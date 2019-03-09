Have we been eating pineapple the wrong way? This video has left people baffled online

Are you one of those who loves eating pineapples, but usually doesn’t for the hassle of removing the prickly eyes? Well, if these viral videos are any indication, then maybe we have been eating it the wrong way all along. Thanks to these videos, pineapple lovers around the globe have discovered an easy way to enjoy the fruit and it’s blowing people’s minds.

Advertising

In the viral way, there is no need for a knife to cut and pell the skin off before eating the fruit, but one can enjoy simply by peeling off bits of the fruit! The method shows how pulling at skin breaks off a triangular piece and one can directly eat it and no messy procedure is involved. Yes, manicured nails will remain unaffected!

Watch the video here:

Wait, what? The whole time? The whole time!? THE WHOLE TIME! pic.twitter.com/TO9u6M6pOO — Dennis Naghizadeh (@DenzBenzi) March 8, 2019

The method blew people’s mind online and many were left baffled as to why this wasn’t known before.

I was born to know how to eat this fruit…… after 29 long years. https://t.co/0dFMu4VprI — Good Bye (@Goodbyena2019) March 9, 2019

HOW DID I EVEN LIVE BEFORE THE INTERNET? WHAT ELSE AM I DOING WRONG???? 😱😱😱😱😱 https://t.co/eVMKn8hQfA — 🎉Zebra is 49🎉 BIRTHDAY MONTH 🎁 (@MrsRainbowZebra) March 9, 2019

My whole life has been a lie 😂😂😂 https://t.co/4VuNAUKfMv — Douglas Tan (@DouglasCrypto) March 9, 2019

You have to be kidding me!!! Why have I been using a knife? https://t.co/SNrESqHdZU — 吉尔伯特 Bahirwa©🦁 (@b_guilbert) March 9, 2019

What kind of witchcraft is this… https://t.co/qCoV3r3ppu — Sulistyo Dwi (@ssTyoDwi) March 9, 2019

I live in the tropics and have never seen pineapple eaten this way. — mirax (@miraxpath) March 8, 2019

I feel I know nothing about my favorite fruit pic.twitter.com/u2no4wybWN — Blair Scott (@blizzo49) March 8, 2019

Damn you! Now the local markets will jack up the prices when they advertise “peel and eat” pineapples! — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) March 8, 2019

Another version of the method too got much traction online and one user explained how it all works elaborating that pineapples are actually a collection of fused berries. “You can do this because pineapples are actually berries. As the fruit grows, the individual berries coalesce together. Each ‘eye’ is a single individual berry. They may seem fused together, but if you start from the top, you can pluck each eye, one by one,” Twitter user Aulendi wrote online.

This is how a baby pineapple looks like. At this point you can clearly see its distinctive berry feature. Compare it with raspberries. They look (in one way or another) similar. The difference is, raspberries do not grow big. pic.twitter.com/KPVodbTlBJ — Aulendil (@_mohammadaidil_) March 6, 2019

But people who were left impressed and tried the new method said it’s not as easy as it appears. While some said it has to be overripe for the method to work, others highlighted that taking out the first flake hurt the most.

So when you should be eating it. Now I have to google “how to tell when a pineapple is ripe.” — Claire (@rebeccaclaire) March 8, 2019

Try to pull the leaves out of the top. If it pulls out easily it’s ready. If there’s a little resistance then give it another day or two. — Squhde 🦑 (@SquhdeTTV) March 9, 2019

Just tried it. Fake news. Sore fingers. Kitchen is a mess. It kind of works but it’s useless. — Perrete (@ChuchoIT) March 8, 2019

You would have to cut the bottom or top off before starting. And the exact ripeness would also be needed. — Joseph Pierre (@turtizzle222) March 8, 2019

Will you try this method?