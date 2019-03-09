Toggle Menu
Have we been eating pineapple the wrong way? This video has left people baffled online

In the viral way, there is no need for a knife to cut and pell the skin off before eating the fruit, but one can enjoy simply by peeling off bits of the fruit!

Many pineapple lovers were shocked by the revelation.

Are you one of those who loves eating pineapples, but usually doesn’t for the hassle of removing the prickly eyes? Well, if these viral videos are any indication, then maybe we have been eating it the wrong way all along. Thanks to these videos, pineapple lovers around the globe have discovered an easy way to enjoy the fruit and it’s blowing people’s minds.

In the viral way, there is no need for a knife to cut and pell the skin off before eating the fruit, but one can enjoy simply by peeling off bits of the fruit! The method shows how pulling at skin breaks off a triangular piece and one can directly eat it and no messy procedure is involved. Yes, manicured nails will remain unaffected!

Watch the video here:

The method blew people’s mind online and many were left baffled as to why this wasn’t known before.

Another version of the method too got much traction online and one user explained how it all works elaborating that pineapples are actually a collection of fused berries. “You can do this because pineapples are actually berries. As the fruit grows, the individual berries coalesce together. Each ‘eye’ is a single individual berry. They may seem fused together, but if you start from the top, you can pluck each eye, one by one,” Twitter user Aulendi wrote online.

But people who were left impressed and tried the new method said it’s not as easy as it appears. While some said it has to be overripe for the method to work, others highlighted that taking out the first flake hurt the most.

Will you try this method?

