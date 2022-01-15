These women tea estate workers might have a lesson for Men in Blue. Watch

India’s love for cricket is an undisputed fact and Indians can turn any place into a cricket pitch in the blink of an eye – even at their workplace. Now business tycoon Harsh Goenka has shared a video in which a group of tea estate workers are seen enjoying one such game in a tea garden.

The women, all geared up in their work attire, were seen making the most of their break amid the picturesque tea gardens in Kerala’s Wayanad. Some light-hearted banter is also heard as they played on.

Even as he lamented India’s loss against South Africa in the Test series, Goenka admitted that the “cheerful video” brought a smile to his face. The video is from Harrisons Malayalam, an agri-business corporation belonging to the RPG Group.

Watch the video here:

After feeling somewhat depressed with what seems will be the outcome of #INDvSA match, this cheerful video at our tea estate in Wayanad, Kerala brought a smile. #HarrisonsMalayalam pic.twitter.com/8sO85G56R9 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 14, 2022

It wasn’t just Goenka. The clip seemed to spread some much-needed cheer among fans left saddened by India’s defeat. Here’s how netizens reacted to it:

