Saturday, January 15, 2022
These women tea estate workers might have a lesson for Men in Blue. Watch

After India lost to South Africa in the latest Test series, business tycoon Harsh Goenka shared the clip to spread some joy online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: January 15, 2022 6:45:47 pm
tea garden workers play cricket, female tea garden workers play cricket, harsh goenka, harrisons malayalam, tea garden wayanad, ind vs saA video from a tea plantation in Kerala is warming hearts online.

India’s love for cricket is an undisputed fact and Indians can turn any place into a cricket pitch in the blink of an eye – even at their workplace. Now business tycoon Harsh Goenka has shared a video in which a group of tea estate workers are seen enjoying one such game in a tea garden.

The women, all geared up in their work attire, were seen making the most of their break amid the picturesque tea gardens in Kerala’s Wayanad. Some light-hearted banter is also heard as they played on.

Even as he lamented India’s loss against South Africa in the Test series, Goenka admitted that the “cheerful video” brought a smile to his face. The video is from Harrisons Malayalam, an agri-business corporation belonging to the RPG Group.

Watch the video here:

It wasn’t just Goenka. The clip seemed to spread some much-needed cheer among fans left saddened by India’s defeat. Here’s how netizens reacted to it:

