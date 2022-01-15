These women tea estate workers might have a lesson for Men in Blue. Watch

Updated: January 15, 2022 6:45:47 pm
India’s love for cricket is an undisputed fact and Indians can turn any place into a cricket pitch in the blink of an eye – even at their workplace. Now business tycoon Harsh Goenka has shared a video in which a group of tea estate workers are seen enjoying one such game in a tea garden.
The women, all geared up in their work attire, were seen making the most of their break amid the picturesque tea gardens in Kerala’s Wayanad. Some light-hearted banter is also heard as they played on.
Even as he lamented India’s loss against South Africa in the Test series, Goenka admitted that the “cheerful video” brought a smile to his face. The video is from Harrisons Malayalam, an agri-business corporation belonging to the RPG Group.
Watch the video here:
After feeling somewhat depressed with what seems will be the outcome of #INDvSA match, this cheerful video at our tea estate in Wayanad, Kerala brought a smile. #HarrisonsMalayalam pic.twitter.com/8sO85G56R9
— Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) January 14, 2022
It wasn’t just Goenka. The clip seemed to spread some much-needed cheer among fans left saddened by India’s defeat. Here’s how netizens reacted to it:
Truly refreshing….real democratization of cricket
— Biswajit Datta (@BiswajitDatta72) January 15, 2022
Future IPL – Indian Plantations Team !!!
— Ash (@AshuLodha) January 15, 2022
That’s some menacing bowling!
— Mudit Sahai (@MuditSahai2) January 15, 2022
Batter looks like our Rahane or Pujara 😁
— Nationalist Sanjiv Kumar 🇮🇳 (@SanjivArya10) January 14, 2022
Loving their enthusiasm !
— Shailja Agarwal (@MOTS__UK) January 14, 2022
Looks a good pitch to practise for teams touring India, offers low bounce and spin!
— Minesh Bhatiya ⬆️ (@mineshbhatiya) January 14, 2022
It should be called more of a fun jolly mood game instead of just a cricket game . Cricket is such a game that it can recharge the mind in both conditions 1)when u play yourself 2) when u love it and u r watching a game . https://t.co/vqOM2rI6kx
— Ramesh Mishra (@svkramesh69) January 14, 2022
Wow that looks nice………. 🤩🤩and I could hear their conversation too that reminded me of my maths tutor who was from Kerala 😃😃 https://t.co/N1DgAc3G05
— Tarana Hussain (@hussain_tarana) January 14, 2022
Ah the pleasures of a leisurely game of cricket in the afternoon n the lovely tea estate staff seems to be enjoying it so much maybe @imVkohli should tell our boys to just enjoy the game in SA n play with as much abandon as these lovely women ,such a heartwarming clip @hvgoenka https://t.co/vnwlXnhTzL
— Preeti Mansukhani (@hmansukhani) January 14, 2022
@hvgoenka Gratitude/ Enjoy life🥰.. lesson learned https://t.co/1my7IbV7zu
— sachin agrawal (@Agrawal_sachinn) January 14, 2022
