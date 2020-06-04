Man plays Harry Potter theme on washing machine perfectly, impresses JK Rowling

Adjusting various settings and pressing few buttons, the musical talent created the tune without any instruments. (Source: Kurt Schneider/ TikTok) Adjusting various settings and pressing few buttons, the musical talent created the tune without any instruments. (Source: Kurt Schneider/ TikTok)

YouTuber and TikTok artist Kurt Schneider describes himself as ‘CEO of music with weird things’ on one of his handles, and he lived up to it by recreating the Harry Potter theme music on the control panel of a washing machine. The recreation of the tune impressed even author JK Rowling, who retweeted it.

Aided by his friend Jason Pitts, Schneider played the tune on a washing machine while dressed like Harry Potter. While Schneider played with the keys of the machine to produce the music, Pitts provided the beats.

It was shared on TikTok with the caption: “Harry Potter doing laundry be like”. Schneider later said that it took over five hours to get the tune right. But what impressed Potterheads was the ending of the video, in which Schneider crawled into a closet under the stairs, much like the beloved character.

The video started a laugh riot on TikTok with many saying that it might have ruined the washing machine.

The video was viewed over 4 million times on Twitter, and among those to retweet it was Rowling. After the author shared the music video, more fans came across it and praised Schneider.

How bored do you have to be to learn how to do this…BRILLIANT!😉 https://t.co/ONZssiGgRd — midge ure (@midgeure1) June 4, 2020

“But you know, happiness can be found even in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.” ― Harry Potter https://t.co/cTt9iEoMMJ — Michele Fitzgerald (@meeshfitz) June 3, 2020

This is epic — Banaz (@banaz_shekhani) June 4, 2020

Of course this was you!!! You crazy mad musical genius! — TJ O’Connell (@TrumanJasper) June 4, 2020

Amazing. Him crawling under the stairs was just the icing on the cake — jen (@jennaschwartz88) June 3, 2020

😂😂😂 the final crawl under the stairs — Beth Dearden (@bethdearx) June 3, 2020

Bruhhhh no wayy they pulled this off 😭😭 that’s so impressive man — Txeazy (@TilsoMassango) June 3, 2020

HE’S A GENIUS. Jokes aside, imho that machine’s lid beat kinda ruins it, at least for me. — Payung (@imzra_) June 2, 2020

Best creative endeavour to emerge from lockdown so far. https://t.co/tjsUqpPAiT — Becca Dean (@beccadean) June 3, 2020

My mom would literally stick me in the closet under the stairs if I messed with her washer like that https://t.co/ULqktXD0b8 — K (@kay_baee_bee) June 4, 2020

In May, Schneider had recreated the music used in the Coffin Dance meme on a door lock keypad. Schneider played the EDM track titled Astronomia on the keypad and the video was viewed over 1 million times on YouTube.

Schneider known for coming up with covers of popular tunes using unusual items and ambient sounds.

