Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur praised after carrying unwell child mascot off the field

After becoming the first Indian woman to score a century in T20Is during the ICC Women’s World T20, Harmanpreet Kaur won hearts again when she carried an unwell child mascot off the field in her arms. During the second Group B match against arch-rivals Pakistan, the Indian skipper carried a little girl off the field as she complained about feeling unwell before the game started.

The incident took place when the two teams lined up for the national anthems. In footage that’s now gone viral, the girl was seen complaining about feeling unwell to Kaur, and the sportswoman supported the child with her hand while the anthem played. But as soon as the anthem ended, Kaur lifted the child, walked over to a member of the ground staff and handed her over to ensure the girl received medical attention.

Watch the video here:

The gesture caught the attention of everyone on the field and even those who were watching the game on TV and online. And they were full of praise for the Indian player.

Harmanpreet Kaur Carried a Girl Who Fell Ill During India-Pakistan Clash. She is the first women cricketer to score 103 runs with 51 balls.😍😍 I have only one heart…why she is stealing it again and again??🤗🇮🇳♥️🇮🇳#HarmanpreetKaur #INDvPAK #iccwomensworldcup2018 pic.twitter.com/NKIukv9hg2 — Anicca (@KhushbooTweets) November 12, 2018

Thanks to Mithali Raj’s terrific half-century, India secured a seven-wicket win over arch-rivals Pakistan.