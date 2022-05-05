‘Cuteness overload’: Netizens can’t get enough of Hardik Pandya’s son playing with Rashid Khan

Along with the action on field, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also delighted fans with many off-the-field interactions over the years, bringing the best cricketers from different countries under one umbrella. Now, moving beyond fun interactions between the players, a video of Rashid Khan playing with Hardik Pandya’s son is melting hearts online.

Over the years, even players’ families are seen enjoying themselves with one another. One such video recently shared by the Gujarat Titans on social media caught the attention of fans online. In a short reel video, Pandya is seen carrying his son, Agastya, in his arms. Standing behind him is the former Afghan skipper and his Gujarat teammate Khan, who is seen blowing kisses to the toddler.

While it was evident that Rashid Khan was trying to playfully make the child laugh, what really melted hearts online was the Agastya blowing kisses back to Khan.

The adorable interaction quickly went viral and many commented how the close-knit bond is evident seeing all of them enjoying each along with others’ families. In another picture posted by the franchise, it showed the IPL franchise’s head coach Ashish Nehra too playing with the baby boy.

It seems that the Gujarat team is having a blast on and off the field to the fullest. Although it’s the team’s debut tournament, they have managed to soar to the top of the points table leaving teams with multiple trophies behind. Losing just two of the 10 matches played so far, both Pandya and Khan have been showing off their cricketing skills, helping the team shine better.