scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 05, 2022
Must Read

‘Cuteness overload’: Netizens can’t get enough of Hardik Pandya’s son playing with Rashid Khan

While it was evident that Rashid Khan was trying to playfully make the child laugh, what really melted hearts online was the Agastya blowing kisses back to him

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 5, 2022 7:43:46 pm
Rashid Khan, hardik pandya, hardik pandya son, hardik pandya son rashid khan video, gujarat titans, indian expressThe cute interaction got people swooning over online.

Along with the action on field, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has also delighted fans with many off-the-field interactions over the years, bringing the best cricketers from different countries under one umbrella. Now, moving beyond fun interactions between the players, a video of Rashid Khan playing with Hardik Pandya’s son is melting hearts online.

Over the years, even players’ families are seen enjoying themselves with one another. One such video recently shared by the Gujarat Titans on social media caught the attention of fans online. In a short reel video, Pandya is seen carrying his son, Agastya, in his arms. Standing behind him is the former Afghan skipper and his Gujarat teammate Khan, who is seen blowing kisses to the toddler.

Also Read |Woman proposes to RCB fan in the stands, netizens cheer with jokes

While it was evident that Rashid Khan was trying to playfully make the child laugh, what really melted hearts online was the Agastya blowing kisses back to Khan.

Watch the video here:

Best of Express Premium

North India’s blistering summer is a warningPremium
North India’s blistering summer is a warning
In ‘naïve Balasaheb’ remark, Uddhav’s attempt to break free from fa...Premium
In ‘naïve Balasaheb’ remark, Uddhav’s attempt to break free from fa...
2021 Bengal assembly polls: Year later, victims of election violence say ...Premium
2021 Bengal assembly polls: Year later, victims of election violence say ...
The real numbers of the Covid deadPremium
The real numbers of the Covid dead
More Premium Stories >>

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans)

The adorable interaction quickly went viral and many commented how the close-knit bond is evident seeing all of them enjoying each along with others’ families. In another picture posted by the franchise, it showed the IPL franchise’s head coach Ashish Nehra too playing with the baby boy.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gujarat Titans (@gujarat_titans)

It seems that the Gujarat team is having a blast on and off the field to the fullest. Although it’s the team’s debut tournament, they have managed to soar to the top of the points table leaving teams with multiple trophies behind. Losing just two of the 10 matches played so far, both Pandya and Khan have been showing off their cricketing skills, helping the team shine better.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 05: Latest News

Advertisement