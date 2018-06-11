Harbhajan Singh or the Great Khali — Guess who must’ve won this arm-wrestling match?

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is now busy arm-wrestling with the likes of the Great Khali. (Source: Harbhajan Singh/Twitter) Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh is now busy arm-wrestling with the likes of the Great Khali. (Source: Harbhajan Singh/Twitter)

It was only recently that we saw Harbhajan Singh giving his followers tips on how to ‘burn’ close to 1500 calories easily. Well, while we are definitely interested to know how many calories have you guys been burning, a la Turbanator way, the Indian cricketer is now busy arm-wrestling with the likes of the Great Khali, of late. During a recent meet-up, the two coveted sport personalities of India seem to have indulged in a friendly arm-wrestling match and it seems Singh had fun. Taking to his Twitter account to post a ‘Boomerang’ video of his arm-wrestling stint, he wrote “Panja with great khali #DalipSinghCWE #bigfella #Awesomeguy #bigman”.

Watch the video here.

With flickering expressions shifting from sheer will to a painful grimace, we think we know who must have won the arm-wrestling round. Any guesses, you? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

