Harasser slaps woman on Paris streets, video goes viral

Women all around the world have faced harassment in some form or the other. But with growing awareness about the issue, there have been many incidents where woman have called out their harasser. A French student Marie Laguerre also did the same when she was harassed on the streets of Paris.

However, things turned ugly when the man retaliated by walking towards her and slapping her. A CCTV footage of the incident went viral after Laguerre herself shared it.

Along with the video she wrote, “Last night, as I was coming back home in Paris, I walked past a man who sexually/verbally harassed me. He wasn’t the first one and I can’t accept being humiliated like that, so I replied: “shut up”. He then threw an ashtray at me, before rushing back to punch me, in the middle of the street, in front of dozens of people. This is an unacceptable behaviour. It happens everyday, everywhere and I don’t know a single woman who doesn’t have a similar story. I am sick of feeling unsafe walking in the street. Things need to change, and they need to change now.”

