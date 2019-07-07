Toggle Menu
#HappyBirthdayMSD: Dhoni shakes a leg with daughter, wins hearts onlinehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/happybirthdaymsd-ms-dhoni-celebrating-birthday-with-daughter-wins-hearts-online-5819594/

#HappyBirthdayMSD: Dhoni shakes a leg with daughter, wins hearts online

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 38th birthday with daughter Ziva, wife Sakshi and teammates. With over seven million followers on Twitter, social media was flooded with fans wishing Dhoni using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayMSD.

ms dhoni, ms dhoni birthday, happy birthday ms dhoni, ms dhoni birthday 2019, ms dhoni ziva dhoni, ziva dhoni pictures, ms dhoni images, ziva dhoni videos
Dhoni, who made his international debut at the age of 23 against Bangladesh on December 23, 2004, led India in 200 ODIs and has a winning percentage of 59.52

As former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 38th birthday with daughter Ziva, wife Sakshi and teammates in the midst of the ongoing ICC World Cup, several photos and videos of the celebration were shared online. In one such video, Dhoni was seen shaking a leg with Ziva in his birthday party, leaving many netizens asking for more.

ALSO READ | Ghost or Parthiv Patel? A hand on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder is puzzling people

With over seven million followers on Twitter, many fans took to social media to wish Dhoni using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayMSD.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Ranveer Singh’s uncanny resemblance to Kapil Dev for upcoming movie ’83 leaves fans impressed
2 ‘It’s a simulation video,’ say netizens as Pakistan minister praises pilot for ‘narrow escape’
3 Union Budget 2019: Video of Kumar Vishwas explaining ‘Ram rajya’ Budget goes viral