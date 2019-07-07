HappyBirthdayMSD: Dhoni shakes a leg with daughter, wins hearts online

As former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrated his 38th birthday with daughter Ziva, wife Sakshi and teammates in the midst of the ongoing ICC World Cup, several photos and videos of the celebration were shared online. In one such video, Dhoni was seen shaking a leg with Ziva in his birthday party, leaving many netizens asking for more.

Advertising

ALSO READ | Ghost or Parthiv Patel? A hand on Rishabh Pant’s shoulder is puzzling people

With over seven million followers on Twitter, many fans took to social media to wish Dhoni using the hashtag #HappyBirthdayMSD.

Once shared online, it did not take long for the video to go viral.