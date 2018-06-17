Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
Father's Day 2018
Father’s Day 2018: This comedian’s take on the quirky dad-son relationship will brighten your day

Happy Father's Day: Drawing parallels from Bollywood films, this comedian jokes how he gets into a competition with his dad just to prove ’Baap Kaun Hai?’ Watch the hilarious video here.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 17, 2018 11:30:31 am
father's day, happy father's day, dad jokes, father son videos, father son relationship, funny videos, indian express, trending news When daddy cool decides to pull your legs and give you a stiff competition. (Source: Abhineet Mishra/ YouTube)
No matter how much we love our dad, we tend to be a tad bit jittery around him. But with time, the relationship changes, and as the bond grows stronger, the fun doubles up. However, the same cannot be said about their level of jokes. If ‘lame’ dad jokes were not enough, their unusual ways to pull our legs and finding humour in unusual things is what that makes them adorable. Don’t we all cherish it even though we may find it funny?

Celebrating that unusual sense of humour among dads, one comedian has captured the quirk in his “police papa”.

ALSO READ | Happy Father’s Day: 11 Dad jokes that are so bad that they will leave you ROFL-ing

Drawing parallels from Bollywood films, he jokes how his dad remains unimpressed with most desi cop films highlighting they “lack the setting” and also sheds light on how at times, they get into a stiff competition just to prove ’Baap Kaun Hai?’

ALSO READ | Happy Father’s Day 2018: Dads who won the Internet with their sheer awesomeness

[Disclaimer: The video has strong language, viewers’ discretion is advised]

Watch video here:

 

Do you share a friendly relationship with your dad or are you scared of him? Tell us in the comments below.

