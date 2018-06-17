Father’s Day 2018: This comedian’s take on the quirky dad-son relationship will brighten your day

When daddy cool decides to pull your legs and give you a stiff competition. (Source: Abhineet Mishra/ YouTube) When daddy cool decides to pull your legs and give you a stiff competition. (Source: Abhineet Mishra/ YouTube)

No matter how much we love our dad, we tend to be a tad bit jittery around him. But with time, the relationship changes, and as the bond grows stronger, the fun doubles up. However, the same cannot be said about their level of jokes. If ‘lame’ dad jokes were not enough, their unusual ways to pull our legs and finding humour in unusual things is what that makes them adorable. Don’t we all cherish it even though we may find it funny?

Celebrating that unusual sense of humour among dads, one comedian has captured the quirk in his “police papa”.

Drawing parallels from Bollywood films, he jokes how his dad remains unimpressed with most desi cop films highlighting they “lack the setting” and also sheds light on how at times, they get into a stiff competition just to prove ’Baap Kaun Hai?’

[Disclaimer: The video has strong language, viewers’ discretion is advised]

Watch video here:

Do you share a friendly relationship with your dad or are you scared of him? Tell us in the comments below.

