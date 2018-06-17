Happy Father’s Day: Children tell their favourite dad joke and it’s adorable!

- ‘Anushka, a little etiquette and politeness wouldn’t have made u a lesser star’: Man responds after actor scolded him for littering
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Assam man borrows Rs 15 lakh, builds auditorium to screen matches in front yard
- Father’s Day 2018: This comedian’s take on the quirky dad-son relationship will brighten your day
Daddy, appa, abba, baba, papa — no matter what term of endearment we use to address our father with, they are always special. And while they might be known for many amazing things, their sense of humour is not one of the strongest traits. Although, it can’t be said for all fathers, yet, lame jokes by dad are always a winner. The young generation mostly finds dad jokes as the bad jokes, and sometimes they are so horribly bad that they are actually funny.
ALSO READ | Happy Father’s Day: 11 Dad jokes that are so bad that they will leave you ROFL-ing
And what makes these rather weak jokes funny is their strong belief that it can actually make people laugh. Not to forget, their delight in narrating such jokes, is what makes it all the more adorable. So, this Father’s Day, WWE got a few kids together to present some of their favourite (read lamest) dad jokes and it’s nothing but the sweetest thing you’ll see this year. Want a sample? Here’s one: “What’s Beethhoven’s favouritefruit? Ba na na naaa!!! ” Yes, it’s that bad, but the children’s smile will make it up for the jokes.
Watch the video here:
What’s your favourite dad joke? Tell us in comments below.
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App