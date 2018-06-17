Follow Us:
Sunday, June 17, 2018
Happy Father’s Day: Children tell their favourite dad joke and it’s adorable!

A dad joke is nothing but essentially bad joke, but most of the times it is so horribly bad that it’s actually funny. So, this Father’s Day, WWE got a few kids together to present some of their favourite (read lamest) dad jokes and it’s nothing but the sweetest thing you’ll see this year.

Daddy, appa, abba, baba, papa — no matter what term of endearment we use to address our father with, they are always special. And while they might be known for many amazing things, their sense of humour is not one of the strongest traits. Although, it can’t be said for all fathers, yet, lame jokes by dad are always a winner. The young generation mostly finds dad jokes as the bad jokes, and sometimes they are so horribly bad that they are actually funny.

And what makes these rather weak jokes funny is their strong belief that it can actually make people laugh. Not to forget, their delight in narrating such jokes, is what makes it all the more adorable. So, this Father’s Day, WWE got a few kids together to present some of their favourite (read lamest) dad jokes and it’s nothing but the sweetest thing you’ll see this year. Want a sample? Here’s one: “What’s Beethhoven’s favouritefruit? Ba na na naaa!!! ” Yes, it’s that bad, but the children’s smile will make it up for the jokes.

Watch the video here:

What’s your favourite dad joke? Tell us in comments below.

