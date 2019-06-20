Delhi cop Sandeep Shahi has a rap song on road safety that has gone viral

Toggle Menu
Sandeep Shahi, a head constable with Delhi's Traffic Police, is the star of the latest viral video after coming up with a rap song that promotes road safety.

The cop sings “Apna Time Aayega” with his own set of lyrics to promote road safety.

Sandeep Shahi, a head constable with Delhi’s Traffic Police, is the star of the latest viral video after coming up with a rap song that promotes road safety. His song has taken the internet by storm, and while it sounds like it’s set to the tune of Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy hit “Apna Time Aayega” song, it has lyrics that promote road safety.

Humse na ho payega, kaun bola? Sadak ki, suraksha ki, jeevan ki raksha ki, helmet ki, seatbelt ki niyam agar apnayega, jeevan khushaal ban jaayega. Baat meri maan, suraksha ko jaan. Tera time aayega. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat,” Shahi raps in a video.

See the video here:

The rap song has received a lot of praise since it first emerged.

“I came to know about the viral video of my rap song through media. People are very casual about road safety and are reluctant to follow traffic rules. So, I felt it was my responsibility to make people aware.

“In order to have a prolonged life, knowledge of road safety and its rules is imperative. I was deeply hurt when my wife suffered injuries in the road accident. Also, I see many young people take traffic rules very lightly. Therefore, I decided to write this rap, it was the best way to connect with the youth,” he told ANI.

Shahi was also behind a unique campaign earlier where he would stand wearing a helmet, and show motoryclists a mirror to emphasise that they should follow road safety norms.

His rap video has been shared on various social media platforms and has largely been receiving positive reviews:

 

