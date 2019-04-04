Gully Boy fever hits Congress again, shares parody rap video #ApnaTimeAayegaPakka

Campaign for the 17th Lok Sabha elections has intensified, with all the political parties trying to woo the voters through different and innovative means. The battle on social media is equally intense. Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tweeted a parody rap video inspired by a track from Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, the Congress too followed the trend.

Captioned “It’s the time for change, time for a new beginning. #ApnaTimeAayegaPakka,” the All India Professionals’ Congress (@ProfCong) shared the video that begins with Rahul Gandhi giving a speech in Parliament followed by the popular rap from the movie.

Watch the video here:

It’s the time for change, time for a new beginning. #ApnaTimeAayegaPakka pic.twitter.com/jzbSUA09Yl — AIPC (@ProfCong) April 3, 2019

The viral clip has received over 8 thousand views and over a thousand like.