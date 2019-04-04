Toggle Menu
Gully Boy fever hits Congress again, shares parody rap video #ApnaTimeAayegaPakka

Captioned "It’s the time for change, time for a new beginning. #ApnaTimeAayegaPakka," a verified account All India Professionals’ Congress shared the video that begins with Gandhi giving a speech in Parliament followed by the popular rap from the movie. 

Campaign for the 17th Lok Sabha elections has intensified, with all the political parties trying to woo the voters through different and innovative means. The battle on social media is equally intense. Days after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tweeted a parody rap video inspired by a track from Ranveer Singh’s Gully Boy, the Congress too followed the trend.

Captioned “It’s the time for change, time for a new beginning. #ApnaTimeAayegaPakka,” the All India Professionals’ Congress (@ProfCong) shared the video that begins with Rahul Gandhi giving a speech in Parliament followed by the popular rap from the movie.

The viral clip has received over 8 thousand views and over a thousand like.

