Video shows locals tease lion cub with chicken again; footage stirs outrage

There seems to be no end in sight to Gujarat’s apathy towards lions as yet another footage of animal mistreatment has surfaced online. While we were still not over with the shocking video that showed men teasing a hungry lioness with a chicken, another such video is going viral on various social media platforms. The video, very similar to the previous one that went viral earlier in June, shows a lion cub being teased with a hen. Only this time, the offenders tried to lure the young animal by dangling the bird in front of it.

The video shows the offenders trying to tempt the cub with a hen, whose feet have been tied with a rope, and swaying it in front of the wild-cat teasing it to come near the prey. But every time the lion comes near the hen, the rope is pulled and the chicken swings upwards scaring the poor animal.

According to local media, the video is believed to be from Babaria range of area which is home to the Asiatic lions in the state. The police believe the video going viral might be of the same group who tried to tease other lions using chicken earlier.

Moreover, the fact that the wrongdoers also film their act has caused a huge outcry on social media. Many are calling for a stronger action to ensure the animals are safe in their natural habitat.

