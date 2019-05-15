Toggle Menu
Video: IPL final livestreamed at wedding reception, guests celebrate as Mumbai winshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/guests-ignore-bride-groom-at-wedding-reception-to-watch-ipl-final-5729112/

Video: IPL final livestreamed at wedding reception, guests celebrate as Mumbai wins

The guests are seen jumping on their seats in jubilation, dancing and whistling, and even taking selfies with the screen in the background.

csk vs mi, ipl 2019, ipl final, guest watch ipl final wedding reception, viral video, funny video, cricket news, indian express,
Not only the guests were seen jumping off their seats in jubilation, dancing and whistling, taking selfies against the screen.

In a video going viral on social media sites, guests attending a wedding on May 13, didn’t have to worry about watching the IPL final as the match was streamed live on to a big screen at the wedding reception. It also meant that as the match went down to the wire, all the guests were focussed on watching the match and not on the newlyweds.

ALSO READ | ‘God level dedication’: Shane Watson wins hearts for playing IPL final with injured knee

The footage shows guests enjoying the final overs of the thrilling game on a giant screen set up in the wedding venue. And as a superb slow ball by Lasith Malinga helped MI win the match by 1 run, and their fourth title, the guests cheered.

The guests are seen jumping on their seats in jubilation, dancing and whistling, and even taking selfies with the screen in the background. The wedding band also struck up a tune to celebrate the result.

The footage was shared on Twitter by a user who said it was received as a WhatsApp forward. It wasn’t clear where the video was recorded, but given the celebration over Mumbai’s victory, many assumed it was shot in the financial capital. The video was widely shared and even got a thumbs up from Mumbai Indians’ official handle.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Heartwarming video of a little karate boy refusing to give up is going viral
2 Passengers laugh after train driver broadcasts porn over sound system
3 PUBG compilations: These funny TikTok videos will leave you ROFL-ing!