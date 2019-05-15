Video: IPL final livestreamed at wedding reception, guests celebrate as Mumbai wins

In a video going viral on social media sites, guests attending a wedding on May 13, didn’t have to worry about watching the IPL final as the match was streamed live on to a big screen at the wedding reception. It also meant that as the match went down to the wire, all the guests were focussed on watching the match and not on the newlyweds.

Advertising

ALSO READ | ‘God level dedication’: Shane Watson wins hearts for playing IPL final with injured knee

The footage shows guests enjoying the final overs of the thrilling game on a giant screen set up in the wedding venue. And as a superb slow ball by Lasith Malinga helped MI win the match by 1 run, and their fourth title, the guests cheered.

This is from one of the wedding receptions. Cricket took the centre stage. Check out the celebrations in the end.

Top commentary @cricketaakash @MohammadKaif #MIvCSK #IPLFinal

P.S: Received as Whatsapp Forward pic.twitter.com/JrvsnfCmW4 — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) May 13, 2019

The guests are seen jumping on their seats in jubilation, dancing and whistling, and even taking selfies with the screen in the background. The wedding band also struck up a tune to celebrate the result.

The footage was shared on Twitter by a user who said it was received as a WhatsApp forward. It wasn’t clear where the video was recorded, but given the celebration over Mumbai’s victory, many assumed it was shot in the financial capital. The video was widely shared and even got a thumbs up from Mumbai Indians’ official handle.

This is the value of cricket in India… More than anything and less than nothing 😂😂😂👌 https://t.co/JQusLsMMwj — RAJ KAMAL SINGH (@rksg007) May 15, 2019

This is India 🇮🇳 where Cricket is above all. 👏👏💥💥 https://t.co/LvAsrCIhuB — Sanjeev Kushwah (@sanjeev_kushwah) May 15, 2019

Band walo ka josh….this time bajane ke no charges…. Haa shadi chennai me to pakka nhi ho ri hai — Ganesh (@Ganesh75920502) May 15, 2019

God save the groom if it was his idea to telecast the match on his wedding day😊 https://t.co/WGFvEkH0jN — Harsh K. Ved 🇮🇳 (@HKV3603) May 14, 2019

#IPLFinal This is why they say Cricket is a religion in this part of the world! #MIvCSK https://t.co/aXTye81gtr — Aravind Sivaraj (@Aravind_Sivaraj) May 14, 2019

Sachin had stopped train. Now #IPL2019Final stopped reception. It’s nothing but triumph of the game. #MIvCSK https://t.co/WuhBLVZivv — Shantanu Smart (@smartshantanu) May 14, 2019

incredible india . look at that lady dancing it is amazing to watch this. — Teju reddy (@Tejureddy2) May 13, 2019