A superbike, an F1 car and an F-16 jet raced against each other, and guess who won

A superbike has outpaced a fighter jet, formula 1 car and other vehicles in the race.

For any automobile geek, this is the ultimate race. A Formula One car, a superbike, three super cars and a F-16 jet faced off against each other in Istanbul to see which of them was the fastest.

The four drivers raced next to each other on a 400-metre-long runway as a fighter jet and private jet raced next to them on parallel runways at Istanbul’s new international airport, prior to its official opening in October, Euronews reported. The unique race was hosted in Turkey’s capital at an aviation, space and technology festival.

The F16 fighter jet finished third, while the F1 car finished second.

The vehicles included a Kawasaki H2R motorcycle, a Tesla P100DL, an Aston Martin New Vantage and Lotus Evora GT 430 along with an F1 car and the two aircraft. Dramatic footage of the race showed all starting together, however, the race was really between the F1 car – driven by British driver Jake Dennis – and Supersport World Champion Kenan Sofuoglu, who is from Turkey and rode his Kawasaki H2R motorcycle.

Ultimately, it was Sofuoglu with his superbike, who emerged as the winner of the amazing race.

Watch the video here:

The race was held during ‘Teknofest’ in Turkey.

