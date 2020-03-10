‘Corona bhaag ja’: Song asking coronavirus to leave India is hit on social media

The women are seen clapping and singing the song which many have dubbed it as the anthem to fight coronavirus in India. (Source: Sushil Mittal/ Facebook) The women are seen clapping and singing the song which many have dubbed it as the anthem to fight coronavirus in India. (Source: Sushil Mittal/ Facebook)

With the novel coronavirus spreading to 90 countries and the death toll climbing to 3,800 worldwide ever since the infection emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late December, citizens are using quirky and even funny viral videos to educate the public on how to stay safe and prevent a greater outbreak.

Now, a group of women in India has waged a war against the virus in their own way, and composed a new folk song, asking “coronavirus to leave the country”.

In a video going viral, a group of women is seen singing a song in Rajasthan, “Corona bhaag ja (Corona go away)…Corona Bhag Ja Bharat Tharo Kain Kam Re (Corona go way, there’s no work for you here in India)”.

Watch the video here:

In India, at least 44 people have tested positive for the virus so far from New Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. (Follow Coronavirus live updates here)

The Centre has asked the paramilitary forces to build isolation facilities for over 5,000 people. The Indian Railways has also prepared 2,000 isolation wards in its 91 hospitals across the country, and has identified quarantine facilities for 20,000 patients.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd