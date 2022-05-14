‘Munchkins stole my heart’: Group of kids wins internet with charming performance in Ladakh

Travelling need not always be about breathtaking views or adventurous twists that give you an adrenaline rush. Often the simplest of incidents tend to leave an everlasting impact – like this little band of kids seen belting out a song in the mountains.

Travel blogger and Instagram content creator Sneha Desai was recently on a trip to Leh, Ladakh where she spotted a group of little kids enthusiastically performing against a mighty peak in the Nubra Valley. Armed with ukuleles, the 10 children were seen giving a beautiful performance of ‘Dil Beparvah’.

“How how how are they sooo soo good,” Desai wondered, mesmerised by their beautiful harmonies. Calling it the “highlight” of her trip, Desai added: “I could watch them performing for hours”.

Watch their lively performance here:

Singing their hearts out, the kids were not only able to recreate the feel of the hit song by Ankur Tewari and Prateek Kuhad, they also got a thumbs-up from the creators.

Moved by the adorable performance, Tewari and Kuhad shared the video on their Instagram stories.

And it was not just the two singers who were blown away by the sweet rendition. Netizens too showered their love on the children and sought more videos of their songs. “Such a good vibe,” wrote one user commenting on the video, while another added: “This made my day. The world needs more of this now”.