Watch: Group of Kerala men donning gajra and mundu for dance performance is hit online

Cross-dressing may seem like a cliched plot for a Bollywood movie, but box office success of films like Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl suggests the idea is a hit. But it’s not just Khurrana alone who is winning hearts with his performance. A group of men in Kerala too has become social media stars with their quirky performance as women during Onam.

Turning their traditional white lungi aka Mundu into a saree, the men could be seen wearing gajra and heavy jewellery to grace the occasion. Sporting sunglasses, the men danced to a popular Malayalam song in a circle performing the state’s popular folk danceform — Kaikottikali.

“When u have no female employees and u have to celebrate onam, this happens😀😀,” a Facebook user wrote online sharing the video that has everyone delighted online.

The video is going viral across social media sites and many have lauded the group of dancers for being a sport.