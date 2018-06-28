WATCH: This groom’s unique style of putting garland on his bride has left people LOL-ing

The groom throws the garland on the bride making it slip and going down till her waist! (Source: 5-Minute Awesomeness/ Facebook) The groom throws the garland on the bride making it slip and going down till her waist! (Source: 5-Minute Awesomeness/ Facebook)

Bloopers at a desi wedding is hands down the reason for some of our best laughs. And the most interesting aspect here might be the rituals of exchanging the garlands when competition between the bride and the groom is not rare. One video of such Jaimala ceremony has left people in splits. Sadly, not for their tough contest but as to how the groom put it around the bride’s neck – rather throws it.

Yes, on the instruction of a man probably the priest, the shy bride puts the garland first coyly on him, and when it’s time for the man – he tosses it towards her in such a way that it slips down from her shoulders to her waist! Although on being directed again, he quickly tries to put back the garland where it belongs – the couple’s expression has everyone LOL-ing. The video is going viral on Facebook and people can’t stop taking at jibe at the dulah.

Watch the video here:

