Toggle Menu
Mumbai was in a for a surprise when Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma played at Marine Drivehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/grammy-winning-cellist-yo-yo-ma-played-marine-drive-5554865/

Mumbai was in a for a surprise when Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma played at Marine Drive

The video of the cellist was shared by a bystander, who expressed delight on watching Yo-Yo Ma play. "I had the chance to catch the legend Yo-Yo Ma putting on an impromptu performance for passers-by on Marine Drive. Absolutely filled with joy! So so worth all the trouble!"

Yo-Yo Ma, cellist Yo-Yo Ma Mumbai gig, Grammy winner, Mumbai, Marine drive, Yo-Yo Ma concert, Yo-Yo Ma plays Mumbai
The video of the cellist was shared by a bystander, who expressed delight on watching the Yo-Yo Ma play.

Though Mumbai’s Marine Drive is a popular hangout spot, often filled with young musicians playing along with the sound of waves in the background, it is not usual for a Grammy award-winning cellist to be playing there. However, an evening turned special for the people of Mumbai when Chinese-American cellist Yo-Yo Ma, who has received over 18 Grammy awards, causally started playing Johann Christian Bach’s Cello Suite No 1.

The video of the cellist was shared by a bystander, who expressed delight on watching Yo-Yo Ma play. “I had the chance to catch the legend Yo-Yo Ma putting on an impromptu performance for passers-by on Marine Drive. Absolutely filled with joy! So so worth all the trouble!”

Watch the video here:

The video, which has gone viral on social media, was flooded with comments with many calling the moment “Magic”.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Amul features Priyanka Gandhi in latest cartoon to mark her entry into active politics
2 Chinese companies offer 'dating leave' to single female employees during Lunar New Year break
3 Dhinchak Pooja is back with yet another cringe-worthy song