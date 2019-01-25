Mumbai was in a for a surprise when Grammy-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma played at Marine Drive

Though Mumbai’s Marine Drive is a popular hangout spot, often filled with young musicians playing along with the sound of waves in the background, it is not usual for a Grammy award-winning cellist to be playing there. However, an evening turned special for the people of Mumbai when Chinese-American cellist Yo-Yo Ma, who has received over 18 Grammy awards, causally started playing Johann Christian Bach’s Cello Suite No 1.

Advertising

The video of the cellist was shared by a bystander, who expressed delight on watching Yo-Yo Ma play. “I had the chance to catch the legend Yo-Yo Ma putting on an impromptu performance for passers-by on Marine Drive. Absolutely filled with joy! So so worth all the trouble!”

Watch the video here:

The video, which has gone viral on social media, was flooded with comments with many calling the moment “Magic”.