Tuesday, August 21, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Gold sweets not jewellery sold for Rs 9000 per kg at sweet shop in Surat

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 21, 2018 6:05:49 pm
gold sweet shop, sweet shop sells gold, surat sweet shop sells gold, gold, gold sweets, gold sweet sold in surat, Would you give this gold sweet a try? (Source: ANI/YouTube)
Ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival, which falls on August 26 this year, a sweet shop in Surat, Gujarat, is selling sweet worth rupee 9000 per kg. According to ANI, the demand for sweets covered with gold leaf layering are in huge demand during these days. The shop, which is named ’24 Carats Mithai Magic’, sells a variety of sweets that are covered with pure 24-karat gold leaf.

Shop owner Brij Mithaiwala told the news agency that he has received a very positive response from the people. He elaborated that people are interested in buying these sweets because they are aware of the health benefits of consuming gold.

Watch the video here:

Would you give these ‘Gold sweets’ a try? Tell us in the comments section below.

