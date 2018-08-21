Gold sweets not jewellery sold for Rs 9000 per kg at sweet shop in Surat

Would you give this gold sweet a try? (Source: ANI/YouTube) Would you give this gold sweet a try? (Source: ANI/YouTube)

Ahead of the Raksha Bandhan festival, which falls on August 26 this year, a sweet shop in Surat, Gujarat, is selling sweet worth rupee 9000 per kg. According to ANI, the demand for sweets covered with gold leaf layering are in huge demand during these days. The shop, which is named ’24 Carats Mithai Magic’, sells a variety of sweets that are covered with pure 24-karat gold leaf.

ALSO READ | Netizens go crazy over this photo of ‘gold paste’ recovered at Hyderabad airport

Shop owner Brij Mithaiwala told the news agency that he has received a very positive response from the people. He elaborated that people are interested in buying these sweets because they are aware of the health benefits of consuming gold.

Watch the video here:

Would you give these ‘Gold sweets’ a try? Tell us in the comments section below.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd