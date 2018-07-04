WATCH: Woman walks in on ‘daughters’ twerking; smacks them with her slipper

The girls are seen setting the video-camera and beginning to get their groove on, as the mother walks in with a basket of clothes. (Source: YouTube) The girls are seen setting the video-camera and beginning to get their groove on, as the mother walks in with a basket of clothes. (Source: YouTube)

A video of an older woman walking in on and smacking two girls recording their twerking moves has gone viral and we obviously don’t need to tell you why. The hilarious clip, is now flying on the Internet, thanks to the reaction of the woman, who is reportedly the mother of the two girls. According to a report by DailyMail, the girls are believed to be of Spanish descent. The girls are seen setting the video-camera and beginning to get their groove on, as the mother walks in with a basket of laundry. She then takes off one of her slippers before she smacks one of the girls and proceeds to beat the other one.

Watch the video here.

While we wonder if the daughters themselves shared the video, not paying much attention to the embarrassment it with garner them from the social media thereafter, the mother’s priceless reaction makes the video definitely worth a watch.

