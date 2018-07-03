Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 03, 2018

WATCH: Women come together to help teacher stuck under fallen tree

Even though it was raining, many students surrounded around the area and got together to lift the tree off the man. After several moments, the students managed to pull out the teacher from under the tree and rushed him to the hospital. 

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 3, 2018 6:45:17 pm
girl teacher tree viral video, girls save teacher viral video, female students lift tree, students save teacher, viral video, indian express, indian express news Though the man suffered bone fractures, he survived. (Source: XHNews/Twitter)
In a heartwarming incident, a group of female students saved the life of a teacher who was struck by a fallen tree near their dormitory in Chengdu, China. Amidst heavy rainstorm, the teacher was hit by a tree when he was passing by. Even though it was raining, many students rushed out from the nearby dormitory and managed to pull out the teacher from under the tree and rushed him to the hospital.

The man, however, survived but suffered bone fractures. A one minute video of the incident was shared by China Xinhua News showing the group of girls who saved the man.

Watch the video here:

