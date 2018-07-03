WATCH: Women come together to help teacher stuck under fallen tree

Though the man suffered bone fractures, he survived. (Source: XHNews/Twitter) Though the man suffered bone fractures, he survived. (Source: XHNews/Twitter)

In a heartwarming incident, a group of female students saved the life of a teacher who was struck by a fallen tree near their dormitory in Chengdu, China. Amidst heavy rainstorm, the teacher was hit by a tree when he was passing by. Even though it was raining, many students rushed out from the nearby dormitory and managed to pull out the teacher from under the tree and rushed him to the hospital.

The man, however, survived but suffered bone fractures. A one minute video of the incident was shared by China Xinhua News showing the group of girls who saved the man.

Watch the video here:

Heartwarming! Dozens of female students lift tree to save teacher struck by fallen tree amid heavy rains pic.twitter.com/ZFWd3mYUYA — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 3, 2018

