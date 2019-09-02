Watch: Girl’s prank to scare sister comes a cropper as pet dog gets frightened instead

A young girl’s prank to scare her sister ended on a sour note. Well, not because her sibling was sacred but because it left her pet dog “traumatised”. Twitter user Meghan Judge from Glasgow, Scotland, shared a video on how she failed to pull off the prank, leaving most on the microblogging site guffawing.

In the small clip shared by Judge, her sister is seen sleeping on the couch covered in a blanket when she approaches to scare her. But as she yells, it’s her dog Holly who jolts up from sleep being frightened while her sister continues to sleep nonchalantly.

The 10-second video of the incident has left netizens in splits on seeing the startling reaction of the poodle. In the video, Judge is then seen apologising to the scared dog and patting him on the back.

tried to give my sister a fright n forgot holly was there 😂😂😭 howling pic.twitter.com/yiJ4LkIMdM — megan judge (@meganjudge_) August 29, 2019

