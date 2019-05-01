Girl uses soap to turn home into a gym; many join in as video goes viral

Gym selfies and #FitnessGoals are the order of the day in the virtual world, and millennials can’t have enough of anything that takes them a step closer to their goal. But can everyone really afford a gym membership to get those powerpack abs and bigger biceps? Well, a Twitter user found an ‘amazing solution’ by turning her home into an effective gym, and people are just loving it!
Twitter user @Dej301 from Maryland, USA shared a quirky video of turning her kitchen floor into a treadmill, with little help from liquid soap! The young girl is seen stretching a little before getting into the action of running, of course with the support — of the kitchen counter on one side and the handrail of the oven on the other!
“I can’t afford a gym membership so 😂” the woman wrote online and quickly became a viral hit with over one million likes on Twitter and 16 million views, at the time of writing.
I cant afford a gym membership so 😂 pic.twitter.com/uyteBC6s5m
Not only did the video garner a lot of support on the micro-blogging site, it also went viral on other social media platforms, leaving many in splits. And as it got a thumbs up, many are trying the same hack to turn their homes into a gym and results are hilarious.
