Toggle Menu
Girl uses soap to turn home into a gym; many join in as video goes viralhttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/girl-uses-soap-to-turn-home-into-a-gym-many-join-in-as-video-went-viral-5704919/

Girl uses soap to turn home into a gym; many join in as video goes viral

Not only did the video garnered a lot of support on the micro-blogging site, but it also went viral on other social media platforms, leaving many in splits.

girl turn home gym using soap, girl use soap for treadmill, viral video, funny video, quirky video, odd news, indian express
The video is going viral on Twitter with over 16 million views and more than a million likes.

Gym selfies and #FitnessGoals are the order of the day in the virtual world, and millennials can’t have enough of anything that takes them a step closer to their goal. But can everyone really afford a gym membership to get those powerpack abs and bigger biceps? Well, a Twitter user found an ‘amazing solution’ by turning her home into an effective gym, and people are just loving it!

Twitter user @Dej301 from Maryland, USA shared a quirky video of turning her kitchen floor into a treadmill, with little help from liquid soap! The young girl is seen stretching a little before getting into the action of running, of course with the support — of the kitchen counter on one side and the handrail of the oven on the other!

“I can’t afford a gym membership so 😂” the woman wrote online and quickly became a viral hit with over one million likes on Twitter and 16 million views, at the time of writing.

Not only did the video garner a lot of support on the micro-blogging site, it also went viral on other social media platforms, leaving many in splits. And as it got a thumbs up, many are trying the same hack to turn their homes into a gym and results are hilarious.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Abandoned 6-year-old Filipina girl dreams of attending school -- but has no valid papers
2 Kal Penn says it's his 'goal' to join Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and fans can't wait
3 Internet is going gaga over this seagull in front of a London traffic camera