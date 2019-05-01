Girl uses soap to turn home into a gym; many join in as video goes viral

Gym selfies and #FitnessGoals are the order of the day in the virtual world, and millennials can’t have enough of anything that takes them a step closer to their goal. But can everyone really afford a gym membership to get those powerpack abs and bigger biceps? Well, a Twitter user found an ‘amazing solution’ by turning her home into an effective gym, and people are just loving it!

Advertising

Twitter user @Dej301 from Maryland, USA shared a quirky video of turning her kitchen floor into a treadmill, with little help from liquid soap! The young girl is seen stretching a little before getting into the action of running, of course with the support — of the kitchen counter on one side and the handrail of the oven on the other!

“I can’t afford a gym membership so 😂” the woman wrote online and quickly became a viral hit with over one million likes on Twitter and 16 million views, at the time of writing.

I cant afford a gym membership so 😂 pic.twitter.com/uyteBC6s5m — Dej301 😝 (@_dlew32) April 29, 2019

Not only did the video garner a lot of support on the micro-blogging site, it also went viral on other social media platforms, leaving many in splits. And as it got a thumbs up, many are trying the same hack to turn their homes into a gym and results are hilarious.

Oh my god this is so great 😂😂😂 https://t.co/anVVwrQIOc — Evelina | Avalinahsbooks (@AvalinahsBooks) May 1, 2019

Effort : 😎

Calories : 😂

Brain cells : 😂

Floor : 😑

Gym : 👏 https://t.co/U8VXyf5m54 — Jm (@azyanmarsya) May 1, 2019

This is way too relatable than it should be … 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/MtGNAu9E1a — Ashy Akakpo 💅🏾👑 (@jussashyy) May 1, 2019

🤣😂 I think I should try it😂🤣 https://t.co/IntdzTEVLk — JOJONISHA LANGRINE (@la_pound) May 1, 2019

The fact that she started off slow and than sped up like an actual treadmill LMAOOOOOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/PlkujlFR10 — GEM (@ROZtheCreator) April 29, 2019