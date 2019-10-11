Girl dances to Bollywood item song holding onto Asura’s beard at Durga Puja pandal

Durga Puja may be officially over but Bengalis are still revelling in its aftermath. Photos and videos of the recently-concluded six-day extravaganza continue to dominate social media trends. However, one bizarre video is going viral, but not for the right reasons. The video, which has garnered over 1.2 million views on Facebook, shows a girl dancing to a popular Hindi song but holding onto the Asura’s beard and hair on a Durga idol.

Advertising

Dancing to Nora Fatehi’s newly reprised version ‘O Saaki Saaki Re’, the girl is seen pulling the fake hair extensions on the idol and grooving on the podium at some puja pandal. Bhoomi Das from Agartala shared the video on Facebook and it caught the eye of social media users who were not only baffled by the girl’s gesture but also miffed by her actions.

ALSO READ | Durga Puja: Kolkata’s favourite crowd managing cop is back this year

While dancing to the rhythmic Dhaak beats with Dhunachi (clay incense burner) is a common sight during Durga Puja, but many commented they haven’t seen such a brazen act before. Many slammed the girl for the cringe-worthy video.

While it’s unclear where the video originated from, but seeing the vermillion smeared on the face of the idols, many assumed it may have happened on Dashami, the last day of the festival.