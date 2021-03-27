scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 27, 2021
Watch: This kid tried to feed leaves to giraffe in zoo enclosure, here’s what happened next

As the clip went viral getting over 1 million views, many shared punny jokes online.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 27, 2021 4:07:48 pm
giraffe lifts up kid, kid feeds leaves to giraffe, giraffe pulls up child in zoo, giraffe child tug of war, viral videos, funny news, indian express,The unusual video started a laughing riot online. (Source: Rex Chapman/ Twitter)

A child’s visit to the zoo became memorable for an unusual reason. While feeding some leaves to a giraffe inside a zoo enclosure along with his parents, the boy was caught off guard by the animal’s actions. After the giraffe bent its neck to take a bite of the leaves from the boy’s hand, it started to lift its neck up, and in the process, lifted the boy as well.

Luckily, the child’s parents quickly caught hold of his legs just in time and rescued him, even as the boy didn’t let go of his grip of the leaf. The undated video got wider attention on Twitter when former NBA player Rex Chapman shared it on the micro-blogging site.

Watch the video here:

As the clip went viral getting over 1 million views, many shared punny jokes online. While some said they were glad the child was safe, others thought the mother’s laughter at the end of the clip was quite relatable. Many were also left wondering what kind of leaf had so much strength to be able to withstand the pull, even with a child holding onto it.

Check out how netizens reacted here:

