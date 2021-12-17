Giant panda tries to escape from enclosure at Beijing Zoo, watch

When it comes to pandas, people on the internet can’t have enough of the adorable animals. Recently, a giant panda’s attempts to escape its enclosure at the zoo went viral on the internet.

Resident of Beijing Zoo, panda Meng Lan, is not only a big draw among visitors but is also an internet sensation ever since the zoo shared his footage along with that of his mate Dian Dian. The six-year-old again attracted attention when he scaled his enclosure’s railing by stepping on a red ball kept inside as a plaything and decoration.

The giant panda was captured “standing” on the top of a two-meter-high pillar after scaling the fence but seemed unsure about where to go, as excited visitors kept filming him from outside.

Watch the video here:

Luckily, his attempt to escape was unsuccessful. Zoo workers arrived at the site very soon, and while some helped evacuate the visitors, other lured the panda back into his enclosure with some of his favourite food.

“Kung Fu Panda himself!” remarked one user on social media after the video went viral on Weibo. Another said they were reminded about a time in 2016, when he tried to pull off a similar stunt as a baby. He had tried to sneak out from Chengdu base before being shifted to Beijing zoo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PandaChina🐼 (@animal_lover_888_888)

According to the official Weibo account of Beijing Zoo, Meng Lan was in the Panda Pavilion of the zoo. He played in the sports field for pandas and then climbed into the buffer zone, which is completely isolated from visitors, China Daily reported. The zoo said the sports field will be upgraded to prevent any future escapes of the pandas.