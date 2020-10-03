This percussionist’s ghatam performance video is breaking the internet

Playing the instrument in Tishra Nadai musical gait, the artiste's skills is earning plaudits online.

An electrifying ghatam performance of an acclaimed percussionist on Instagram has wowed all online, garnering nearly 18 million views and counting.

Giridhar Udupa, a world-renowned percussionist who has enthralled audiences all across the globe with her mesmerising beats playing the traditional earthen pot, has taken social media by storm recently for a Reel video posted on the app. Playing the instrument in Tishra Nadai musical gait, the artiste’s skills is earning plaudits online.

Udupa, an exponent of Carnatic Classical Music, was hailed by netizens on the platform for his style of playing, with fans totally awestruck with the speed at which he moved his fingers to create the beats. Now that the video has spread on other platforms, many requested for tutorials from the Bengaluru-based musician.

“I’m just speechless,” commented one impressed user online, while another remarked: “His fingers are faster than lightning.”

