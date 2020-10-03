scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, October 03, 2020
Hathras rape case

This percussionist’s ghatam performance video is breaking the internet

Playing the Tishra Nadai, a tala from Carnatic music on the earthen musical instrument, his video has created a huge buzz online, with an interest in the ghatam.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | October 3, 2020 7:31:09 pm
Playing the instrument in Tishra Nadai musical gait, the artiste's skills is earning plaudits online.

An electrifying ghatam performance of an acclaimed percussionist on Instagram has wowed all online, garnering nearly 18 million views and counting.

Giridhar Udupa, a world-renowned percussionist who has enthralled audiences all across the globe with her mesmerising beats playing the traditional earthen pot, has taken social media by storm recently for a Reel video posted on the app. Playing the instrument in Tishra Nadai musical gait, the artiste’s skills is earning plaudits online.

Watch the full video here:

Udupa, an exponent of Carnatic Classical Music, was hailed by netizens on the platform for his style of playing, with fans totally awestruck with the speed at which he moved his fingers to create the beats. Now that the video has spread on other platforms, many requested for tutorials from the Bengaluru-based musician.

“I’m just speechless,” commented one impressed user online, while another remarked: “His fingers are faster than lightning.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Oct 03: Latest News

Advertisement