Toggle Menu
Viral video: Ad for German women’s World Cup team slams sexism and prejudiceshttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/viral-videos-trending/germanys-women-teams-world-cup-ad-slams-sexism-5740779/

Viral video: Ad for German women’s World Cup team slams sexism and prejudices

The German women's team mocks the prize it received for winning its first European championship -- a tea set! The video also targets the sexist remarks the team has had to deal with.

fifa women world cup, 2019 women football world cup, DieMannschaft, DieMannschaft women team, viral videos, sexism in sports
The powerful video is going viral for all the right reasons.

The 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup is coming up soon and the German women’s team has a new advertisement that’s got everyone talking online. Announcing the final squad for the eighth edition of the tournament, the advertisement for the team attack the sexism that the team has had to face.

The video, that has produced by sponsor Commerzbank with the national team, features the star players and their manager, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg asking if anyone knows their names or their amazing records at the global event.

The team mocks the prize it received for winning its first European championship — a tea set! The video also targets the sexist remarks the team has had to deal with like “Women are just there to have babies”. And the catchline of the video is: “We don’t have balls. But we know how to use them.”

The German women’s team has not only won the World Cup twice and has bagged the European Championship eight times.

The ad touched a chord with many people and there was a lot of praise for the advertisement.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Anand Mahindra's latest tweet proves that Indians and 'Jugaad' go hand in hand
2 Shri Sita Ram temple in Ayodhya hosts iftar, gesture wins hearts online
3 Watch: Man throws milkshake at pro-Brexit leader Nigel Farage