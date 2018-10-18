Gay student’s epic homecoming ‘proposal’ to straight friend is going viral for the right reasons

Erick Pineda accepted Alexander Duarte’s proposal to encrouge and upport other people belonging to the LGBTQ community. (Source: theriseofhorus/ Instagram)

A gay California high-school student’s homecoming proposal is melting hearts online when he went all out to ask out his straight friend. Alexander Duarte, a senior at Valley High School in Santa Ana, in a video is seen setting the ground to ask his friend, Erick Pineda, to the homecoming dance. And all this to spread a message about love and inclusion.

Duarte said he had to go “all out” to ask his friend and used huge banners to ask his friend right outside the school. “I know I’m gay, but can I take you straight to homecoming?” one of the signs read. A second banner read “out of the closet.”

Duarte hid behind the banner until Pineda arrived, as other students cheered and lauded the duo. After he revealed himself, the two friends hugged each other and couldn’t stop grinning.

Watch the video here:

Duarte told Instinct Magazine that Pineda joked about going to homecoming together, but Duarte thought it would be a good idea — he just had to come up with an epic way to ask.

“It’s very important for me to be going to Homecoming with Alexander because I’m setting an example for not only my school, but also my community,” Pineda told the magazine. “I was definitely excited to be asked to homecoming because I knew how important this was for my friend and seeing the support from the staff and students was amazing.”

Coincidentally, he asked his straight friend to the dance on National Coming Out Day, which fell on October 11 and is a day for LGBTQ awareness.

