WATCH: Is ‘gay’ marriage an issue? Lilly Singh aka Superwoman has a therapy for ‘homophobic’ people

Wednesday, June 20, 2018
Here's why you should binge-watch Damaged, India's first show about female serial killer
Many people in India as well as abroad have raise issue against same-sex marriage and have used various social media platforms to denounce the same. In an attempt to call out those who troll and bully, Superwoman has come up with a video that is her way of a 'therapy for Homophobic people.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 20, 2018 6:03:26 pm
lilly singh, lilly singh videos, gay marriage, section 377, gay marriage illegal, gay marriage illegal, types of marriages, indian express, indian express news Superwoman has come up with a way to give ‘therapy to people who are Homophobic. (Source: IISuperwomanII/YouTube)
While the Internet gives many people a platform to put their voice out, it also has a dark side that is filled with those who take the path of cyberbullying. Picking up the same vibe, video blogger Lilly Singh aka Superwoman decided to bring out a topic that is often discussed; ‘gay marriage’.

Many people in India as well as abroad have raised issue against same-sex marriage and have used various social media platforms to denounce the same. In an attempt to call out those who troll and bully, Superwoman has come up with a video that is her way of a ‘therapy for Homophobic people.

Watch the video here:

What do you have to say about the video? Tell us in the comments section below.

