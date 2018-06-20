WATCH: Is ‘gay’ marriage an issue? Lilly Singh aka Superwoman has a therapy for ‘homophobic’ people

Superwoman has come up with a way to give ‘therapy to people who are Homophobic. (Source: IISuperwomanII/YouTube) Superwoman has come up with a way to give ‘therapy to people who are Homophobic. (Source: IISuperwomanII/YouTube)

While the Internet gives many people a platform to put their voice out, it also has a dark side that is filled with those who take the path of cyberbullying. Picking up the same vibe, video blogger Lilly Singh aka Superwoman decided to bring out a topic that is often discussed; ‘gay marriage’.

ALSO READ | First-ever gay royal wedding: Queen Elizabeth’s cousin Lord Ivar Mountbatten to marry partner James Coyle this summer

Many people in India as well as abroad have raised issue against same-sex marriage and have used various social media platforms to denounce the same. In an attempt to call out those who troll and bully, Superwoman has come up with a video that is her way of a ‘therapy for Homophobic people.

Watch the video here:

What do you have to say about the video? Tell us in the comments section below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App