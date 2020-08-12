‘Gave me goosebumps’: King Cobra rescued from a house in Nainital

The clip, which was shared by Indian Forest Officer Akash Kumar Verma, features the reptile curled under a wooden desk.

A video of a king cobra being rescued from a house in Nainital has left netizens frightened after it went viral on social media.

The clip, which was shared by Indian Forest Officer Akash Kumar Verma, shows the reptile curled under a wooden desk when it is grabbed by a member of the forest department’s Rapid Response Team. However, as the official waits for a sack to put the snake in it, the reptile curls its tail around the man’s neck and face. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted several reactions, with many netizens praising the rescuer for calmly handling the reptile.

Personally know this guy, part of a very quick response team and his snake handling is way better. Good works. 🌱😀😀 — Mrigank Goyal (@GoyalMrigank) August 11, 2020

A big salute to the brave, courageous and dedicated team. 🙏😊 — Susanna George (@Susanna65117741) August 12, 2020

Gave me goosebumps — islkarlekar (@islkarlekar) August 11, 2020

Great❤️❤️ — AMIT KALA (@amikir110714) August 12, 2020

Interesting. like everyone equally surprised to see one in Nainital. — HiddenRoots (@HiddenRoots6) August 11, 2020

