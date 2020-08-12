scorecardresearch
‘Gave me goosebumps’: King Cobra rescued from a house in Nainital

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted several reactions, with many praising the rescuer for calmly handling the reptile.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 12, 2020 8:08:25 pm
A video of a king cobra being rescued from a house in Nainital has left netizens frightened after it went viral on social media.

The clip, which was shared by Indian Forest Officer Akash Kumar Verma, shows the reptile curled under a wooden desk when it is grabbed by a member of the forest department’s Rapid Response Team. However, as the official waits for a sack to put the snake in it, the reptile curls its tail around the man’s neck and face. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms and prompted several reactions, with many netizens praising the rescuer for calmly handling the reptile.

