A version of ‘Vaishnav Janato’ makes waves on social media on Gandhi’s birth anniversary

On the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, a tribute to him by a group of young artists singing the hymn ‘Vaishnav Janato’ is being widely shared on social media.

The special video that features veteran flautist Pandit Hariprasad Chaurasia, is a collaboration between Vrindaban Gurukul, Symphony Orchestra of India and the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Mumbai.

However, at the centre of the special ode to Bapu, is a visually challenged girl trying to find the meaning of his thoughts and vision of India through the 15th century Gujarati bhajan that speaks about humanity, empathy and compassion.

With a special message, “Open your minds,” through the profound timeless bhajan, the musicians celebrates the ethos of Gandhiji’s teachings and beliefs of one inclusive world, rejecting greed and ego.

Watch the full video here:

The devotional song has been performed by artists all over the world over the years.

