WATCH: Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite ‘bhajan’ sung by artists from 124 nations

Gandhi Jayanti 2018: The popular Gujarati hymn, which was written by 15th-century poet Narsimha Mehta. (Source: Express Archives) Gandhi Jayanti 2018: The popular Gujarati hymn, which was written by 15th-century poet Narsimha Mehta. (Source: Express Archives)

For Mahatma Gandhi’s 149th birth anniversary, artists from over 124 countries came together to sing his favourite devotional song ‘Vaishnava Jan To’. According to a statement by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a medley version of the famous ‘bhajan’ by artists during the closing ceremony of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Conference on Tuesday.

ALSO READ | Gandhi Jayanti 2018: Mumbai Police shares Mahatma Gandhi’s old letter to then city commissioner

The popular Gujarati hymn, which was written by poet Narsimha Mehta, was often sung by Gandhi, who according to a PTI report, included it in his ‘roster of prayers routinely and sang it before ‘his meetings’. “From Armenia to Angola, Sri Lanka to Serbia, Iraq to Iceland, prominent local singers/groups have showcased their talent to this favourite hymn of the Mahatma. 1-2 videos from different regions of the world were then put together in a fusion video of about 5 minutes to give a flavour of the bhajan as recorded by different artists,” stated the same report.

Watch the video here:

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

With inputs from PTI.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd