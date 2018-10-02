Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 02, 2018
WATCH: Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite ‘bhajan’ sung by artists from 124 nations

Gandhi Jayanti 2018: On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's 149th birth anniversary a video of global artists from over 124 countries came together to sing the politicians favourite devotional song 'Vaishnava Jan To'.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 2, 2018 5:34:19 pm
gandhi jayanti, gandhi jayanti 2018, gandhi jayanti books, famous gandhi books, famous mahatma gandhi books, books on mahatma gandhi, gandhi jayanti quotes, gandhi jayanti sms, gandhi jayanti images, happy gandhi jayanti, books on gandhi, mahatma gandhi birthday, mahatma gandhi autobiography, indian express, indian express news Gandhi Jayanti 2018: The popular Gujarati hymn, which was written by 15th-century poet Narsimha Mehta. (Source: Express Archives)
For Mahatma Gandhi’s 149th birth anniversary, artists from over 124 countries came together to sing his favourite devotional song ‘Vaishnava Jan To’. According to a statement by Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a medley version of the famous ‘bhajan’ by artists during the closing ceremony of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Conference on Tuesday.

The popular Gujarati hymn, which was written by poet Narsimha Mehta, was often sung by Gandhi, who according to a PTI report, included it in his ‘roster of prayers routinely and sang it before ‘his meetings’. “From Armenia to Angola, Sri Lanka to Serbia, Iraq to Iceland, prominent local singers/groups have showcased their talent to this favourite hymn of the Mahatma. 1-2 videos from different regions of the world were then put together in a fusion video of about 5 minutes to give a flavour of the bhajan as recorded by different artists,” stated the same report.

Watch the video here:

What do you think about this video? Tell us in the comments section below.

With inputs from PTI. 

