Tuesday, October 02, 2018
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need

VIDEO: Railway staff’s flash mob puts cleanliness message of Gandhi Jayanti on track

Around seventy railway employees organised a flash mob at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to spread the message of cleanliness on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 2, 2018 10:46:33 am
gandhi jayanti, mahatma gandhi gandhi at 10, swachh bharat mission, railway flash mob, swachhta hi sewa mission, piyush goyal, mumbai railway flashmob, india news, viral videos, indian express Employee of Western Railway orgnaised a flash mob at a Mumbai station on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.
As India celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, this year the Swachitaa Hi Sewa campaign has taken centrestage on Gandhi Jayanti. Keeping in mind Gandhi’s vision of a cleaner India, everyone from individuals to schools and government offices have joined in the project. But when members of Western Railways joined the Swachh Bharat Mission, they decided to add an element of fun too with a flash mob.

Around 70 railway employees organised the flash mob at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to spread the message of cleanliness on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti. In a video posted by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the staff were seen dancing to the beats of a medley of songs starting with Rang De Basanti’s title track.

Watch the video here:

Another tribute by Railways to the Father of the Nation was a beautiful mural painted at Churchgate station in Mumbai. Goyal shared the photo on Twitter and it too gained a lot of appreciation.

Share your thoughts about this in comments below.

