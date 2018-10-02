VIDEO: Railway staff’s flash mob puts cleanliness message of Gandhi Jayanti on track

Employee of Western Railway orgnaised a flash mob at a Mumbai station on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary. Employee of Western Railway orgnaised a flash mob at a Mumbai station on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

As India celebrates the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, this year the Swachitaa Hi Sewa campaign has taken centrestage on Gandhi Jayanti. Keeping in mind Gandhi’s vision of a cleaner India, everyone from individuals to schools and government offices have joined in the project. But when members of Western Railways joined the Swachh Bharat Mission, they decided to add an element of fun too with a flash mob.

Around 70 railway employees organised the flash mob at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to spread the message of cleanliness on the eve of Gandhi Jayanti. In a video posted by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, the staff were seen dancing to the beats of a medley of songs starting with Rang De Basanti’s title track.

Watch the video here:

In the spirit of the Swachh Bharat Mission, 70 Railway employees organised a flash mob at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai to spread the message of cleanliness ahead of #GandhiJayanti. pic.twitter.com/SMhXz23xj4 — Piyush Goyal Office (@PiyushGoyalOffc) October 1, 2018

Another tribute by Railways to the Father of the Nation was a beautiful mural painted at Churchgate station in Mumbai. Goyal shared the photo on Twitter and it too gained a lot of appreciation.

This #GandhiJayanti let’s remember and cherish the values Pujya Bapu left for our country, whose vision for cleanliness continues to inspire us in our endeavour for a Swachh Bharat. Here is a mural of the Father of the Nation outside Mumbai’s Churchgate Station. #Bapu150 pic.twitter.com/W3QsusQj9O — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 2, 2018

