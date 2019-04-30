Toggle Menu
Remember Peter Dinklage’s doppelganger from Pakistan? He just made his acting debut

The advertisement, which is of an online delivery service in Pakistan, shows Khan being hounded by GOT fans for a picture while trying to enjoy a decent meal at several restaurants.

Earlier, Khan had said in an interview that he did not mind all the attention he received and felt that it was because of the pictures that people took with him that made him famous.

While the buzz around fantasy drama series Game of Thrones continues, Peter Dinklage’s doppelganger from Pakistan just bagged his first acting role. Earlier this year pictures of Rozi Khan, who works as a waiter in Pakistan, went viral after many pointed out his uncanny resemblance to Tyrion Lannister, played by Dinklage, in the popular television series.

The one-minute ad, which draws various references form GOT, has fans asking Khan/Dinklage to reveal the ending of the series.

Earlier, Khan, in his interview with AFP, had said that he did not mind all the attention he received and felt that it was because of the pictures that people took with him that made him famous. Moreover, it was not just his stark resembles with the 49-year-old actor but also his height — which is around –135 cms (4 ft 5in) —, the news agency reported.

 

