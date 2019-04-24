Game of Thrones parody videos flood social media as fans wait for third episode

Though the first two episodes of Game of Thrones season 8 have been uneventful with all characters still alive, fans of the drama series are eagerly waiting for the next section. The episodes have focussed on awkward reunions and discussions over the upcoming war and are clearly a build up for the upcoming war between the dead and the undead.

However, fans have found a way to make the wait for the next episode a bit more interesting. Trending on social media are several parody videos, including some desi versions, of some of the scene from season 8. While one parody clip replaces the “Jenny’s Song” from the last episode with Bollywood track Pyaar ke Pal by singer KK, another adds drama with some extra effects. Take a look:

Earlier too, an intense scene between Euron Greyjoy and Cersei Lannister had gone viral after it was replaced with the iconic dialogue from the Bollywood drama movie ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’.