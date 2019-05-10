Funny TikTok videos that are breaking the Internet this week

After the recent ban on TikTok was lifted in India, its usage has sprung up in the country. With the hashtag #ReturnofTikTok being celebrated on the small video making app, its videos are even taking over on other social media sites on the Internet as well.

TikTok has taken Indian cyberspace by storm ever since it was introduced, emerging as one of India’s most entertaining app, according to Google Play Awards 2018 — owing to its funny and entertaining videos. With its comeback after the legal hurdle, users have joined their forces with a renewed energy to produce videos that have left many laughing out loud.

From lip-syncing videos to quirky challenges and even pranks, the app has gripped everyone including celebrities. And with #TikTokFunny being a top trend on the app continuously, there is no dearth of comic relief for the Netizens worldwide.

As the week comes to an end, here are top five funny videos from the app that are breaking the Internet.