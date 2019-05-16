TikTok videos now tick with #OrangeFace challenge

Weekdays can be pretty hectic and boring. But thanks to social media, particularly entertaining apps like TikTok, people can overcome their boredom to have some fun. As the small video making app makes it easier for Netizens to explore thousands of possibilities to be their own source of entertainment, people on the app are now switching faces with oranges!

Yes, with #OrangeFace challenge, TikTok users are becoming an orange themselves! Although it’s summertime and most are enjoying delicious mangoes in the real world, in the virtual world, it seems the tangy fruit has taken the internet by storm.

In case you need something today to take your mind off all the serious news, here are five funny videos from the latest TikTok challenge.