Funny TikTok video of JCB machines doing the ‘Naagin’ dance goes viral

JCB ki khudai caused quite a stir on social media when a Twitter user noticed the number of views videos of JCB excavators collected on YouTube. Memes and videos of excavations carried out by the JCB excavator soon followed with hashtag #JCBkikhudai trending on Twitter. Yet again, a hilarious JCB video has created quite a buzz online, leaving many amused.

A Twitter user recently posted a TikTok video of JCB excavators moving to the beats of the song ‘Main Teri Dushman’ from the Bollywood movie Nagina as a man pretends to play a snake charmer’s flute. Shared with a caption, “Thank you for not banning TikTok,” the post has gone viral with over 40 thousand views.

The JCB memes have been here for a while and it doesn’t seem like their popularity would fade anytime soon. Until then, the internet sure can go ahead and be as creative as possible.