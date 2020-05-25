Follow Us:
Monday, May 25, 2020
‘Dangerous but beautiful’: Video of man giving bath to King Cobra leaves netizens stunned

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 25, 2020 7:22:44 pm
"That is just a mix of compassion and nerves of steel," wrote a user while another tweeted, "Dangerous but beautiful."

With several parts of India reeling under scorching heat, a video of a man giving a bath to a King Cobra has gone viral on social media, prompting mixed reactions online. Shared by many, including Indian Forest Officer Susanta Nanda, the nearly 5-minute clip shows a man pouring a bucket full of water on the reptile, which does not show any aggressive posturing.

Following the bath, the man then gently taps the snake on the head much to the amazement of the bystanders, who continue to watch and record the interaction.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms, with many praising the bond between the man and the snake. However, some felt frightened after watching the clip and called the interaction “dangerous”.

“That is just a mix of compassion and nerves of steel,” wrote a user. “Dangerous but beautiful,” another user tweeted.

